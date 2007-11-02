National Guard Plane Crashes

National Guard Plane Crash

By: Heartland News

A Missouri National Guard plane crashed Friday morning on the northwest edge of the Heartland.

It happened in Dent County, near Boss. That's just past Reynolds County.

The Dent County Sheriff's Department confirms that some type of military aircraft crashed.

There's no word on a cause right now. Only the pilot was on board.

According to the sheriff's department, officials say he is being treated on the scene. No word on how serious his injuries are.