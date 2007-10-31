Man Faces Animal Abuse Charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Glenallen, MO

Man Faces Animal Abuse Charges

By: Heartland News

GLENALLEN, Mo. - A Glenallen man faces charges of animal abuse and neglect after a horse starved to death and two other animals were found on his property in poor condition.

Larry Hottel could face up to a year in jail if convicted.

An autopsy showed the horse starved. It had dirt and rocks in its bowels.

Authorities say hay, water and feed were not provided to the animals.

