Bubble Trouble at Cape Pool

By: Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - There's more trouble at the Bubble. Doors are closed again at Central Pool in Cape Girardeau. This time a problem with the water is big enough to send some kids to the doctor.

The water might look fine, but it's not. Just ask Nancy Kiefner. Her 10-year-old daughter Elizabeth is on the Gator Swim Team.

"When she got out of the water she was complaining of her nose burning and her throat burning, and she had a rash all over her back," said Kiefner.

Elizabeth and the rest of her team swam at "The Bubble" on Monday under direction of their Coach, Steve Franklin.

Franklin said Elizabeth isn't the only one who got sick.

"(We had) kids throwing up, rashes, sore throats, eye irritations, mouth irritations, skin peeling off," said Franklin.

A note from Elizabeth's doctor verifies a chemical reaction. Her mother said she spoke with city leaders about the problem.

"They said the test was fine and the pool was safe, but it's our feeling something failed with the tests because the pool was not okay," said Kiefner.

This isn't the first time the pool has been closed. Back in September workers shut it down because the pump failed.

"The problem now is there's a mechanical pump that pumps the chlorine into the pool. Apparently it's malfunctioned," said Dan Muser. Muser is the City's Parks and Recreation Director. He said right now, there's too much chlorine.

"It's not a level that's life endangering, it's just higher than it would be," said Muser.

Dayna Powell, coach of the Cape Central Tigers Swim Teams, said the whole saga has been frustrating. However, she said her boys swam at the Bubble on Tuesday, but they didn't get sick.

"We swam for an hour and 15 minutes. We had a pretty good practice. We could tell the water wasn't like it was in the summer, but the boys didn't have any issues," said Coach Powell.

Sick or not, the city vows to test and test again...even bringing in outside groups to do so.