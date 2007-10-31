Costume Teeth Recalled - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Costume Teeth Recalled

Costume Teeth Recalled
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - On Halloween, there's a recall of fake costume teeth that have been sold by the tens of thousands since last year.

The government is recalling the $2 packages of "Ugly Teeth" because they contain excessive amounts of lead. It's the latest in a long line of Chinese-made products recalled for that reason.

