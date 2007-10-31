A body was discovered in a remote part of Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge.

Police Investigate Homicide After Body Found Near Lake

Police are still searching two Carbondale men wanted in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Benjamin Slaughter.

Two suspects in a homicide investigation now face more charges in connection with the death of Benjamin Slaughter.

Homicide Suspects on the Run Face New Charges

Suspects in Murder Case Arrested

Police arrested two fugitives from Carbondale in Columbia, Missouri.

Police arrested Terrance Vinson, 29, and Michael Thompson, 28, Wednesday in Columbia, Missouri.

Each faces three counts of 1st degree murder and three counts of aggravated kidnapping in Williamson County, Illinois.

Benjamin Slaughter, 26, was found dead at the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge October 17, 2007.