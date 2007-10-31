Suspects in Murder Case Arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspects in Murder Case Arrested

Suspects in Murder Case Arrested
By: Heartland News
First Posted 12:07 p.m.

Police arrested two fugitives from Carbondale in Columbia, Missouri.

Police arrested Terrance Vinson, 29, and Michael Thompson, 28, Wednesday in Columbia, Missouri.

Each faces three counts of 1st degree murder and three counts of aggravated kidnapping  in Williamson County, Illinois.

Benjamin Slaughter, 26, was found dead at the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge October 17, 2007.

A Columbia detective saw the suspects at a house in Columbia.  SWAT members surrounded the home and the suspects surrendered within 25 minutes without incident.

Powered by Frankly