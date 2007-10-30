Explosion at Grain Company

By: Christy Hendricks

First Posted 3:40 p.m. 10/30/07

MOUND CITY, Ill. - An explosion at a grain elevator rocked an entire community.

Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern said there was an explosion at Consolidated Grain and Barge in Mound City, Illinois about 3:15 p.m. A grain elevator exploded. Witnesses say flames shot out of the top of it. Emergency crews contained the blaze and kep it from spreading.

Crews from Mound City, Mounds, Olmstead, and Cairo responded.

One viewer said she could see smoke from her house and people running from a building. She lives about a block away from the barge company. Another viewer at City Hall said it felt like an earthquake.

A piece of metal did fly off the grain elevator and landed nearby.

A few hours after the initial explosion, something else caught fire on or in the elevator. This fire was quickly put out.

No one was injured in either incident, but the blast caused a big scare for folks who heard it.

"At first I thought it was train cars hitting together. And then I found out it wasn't," said Sheriff Randy Kern.

"I saw the blaze up there," said Lawrence Valentine, who lives one block from the explosion. "I thought it exploded, the corn exploded. It's dry. It's dry weather like we have now."