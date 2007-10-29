Scabies Scare at Senior Home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fredericktown, MO

Scabies Scare at Senior Home

By: Wes Wallace

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. - With two confirmed cases of scabies and several other people with a skin rash a Fredericktown Senior Home, there's growing concern about the situation.

"It gets frustrating.  People do get nervous when they start hearing something's happening like this at a medical facility," said Rodney Gross, administrator for Madison Medical Center.

Several staff members and patients came down with an unexplained skin rash.  Gross said it's hard to track where it started or if it's ended yet, but they are taking precautions.  Family members are allowed to visit their relatives in the senior home, but are asked to check in with staff first.

