The Scary Cost of Halloween

By: CJ Cassidy

Spooky spending hits a new high and local retailers aren't afraid to cash in.

So, how much would you spend on Halloween? If you don't want to think about it, you're not alone.

According to the National Retail Foundation, Americans are expected to fork out more than $5 billion this Halloween season.

Heather Lemmons of Jackson did the math to figure out how much she spent, and she says that final figure's almost as scary as the holiday itself!

Transforming your front yard into the grim reaper's haunt isn't easy. It's not just the work that goes into it, but the money you shell out on dressing up your home and yourself.

"The girls get to go out and dress up. We get to give out candy," said Heather Lemmons of Jackson.

Local retailers say they're cashing in, in a big way. Halloween's the second biggest decorating holiday after Christmas, and turns out a lot of folks aren't afraid when it comes to buying costumes either!

"Our biggest sale was over $300. Someone bought a full regalia costume with the hat and the gloves and the tights and the shoes and sword. It can add up," said Holly Hunter who owns "The Kostomb Shoppe" in Cape Girardeau.

One parent found out adding up those numbers can be so scary, she wanted to keep them secret from her husband!

"I know we spent $100 on her-er-Can we have him close his ears? Go into the other room," she laughed nervously.

"$160 on costumes, $100 on candy and at least $100 on decorations or more. So about $360," she said.

Still, buyers and retailers agree the spirit of fright night probably isn't going to die off anytime soon.

"It's a release for a lot of people. We are a hardworking society," Hunter said.

"You don't have to be yourself, so it's just fun!" said Heather Lemmons