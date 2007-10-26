Man Accused of Molesting 4-Year-Old

By: Heartland News

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. - A McCracken County man accused of sexually abusing a four-year-old child.

The girl told McCracken County deputies about the incident in August. Allan Fisher, 28, was named a suspect.

He was allowed to leave after questioning, but after more investigation he is now charged with sodomy first-degree, a class A felony.