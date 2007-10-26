Bollinger County Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Murder - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bollinger County, MO

Bollinger County Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

By: Heartland News

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. - A Bollinger County woman accused of killing her boyfriend pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

Lisa Ann Barlow made that plea in Bollinger County Friday, but her trial will be moved.

A judge granted a change of venue for Barlow.

She faces murder and armed criminal action charges.

Police say the 42-year-old woman shot her boyfriend, Michael Strong of Scopus, execution style and then called 911 for help.

Her next court appearance is set for november 9th.  That's when a judge will decide where her case will be moved.

