Police Chief Hit and Injured by Car

Police Chief Hit by Car

By: Heartland News

MAYFIELD, Ky. - Doctors operated on Mayfield Police Chief Dale Murphey Wednesday. He now has one screw in his shoulder, and two screws and a pin in his leg after four and a half hours of surgery.

A car hit and injured Mayfield's police chief as he crossed a street October 25.

He was taken to a Jackson Purchase Medical Center with head and chest injuries. He has inujuries to his left shoulder and left knee.

The Kentucky State Police say Murphey got hit as he crossed 6th street close to where it intersects with Broadway in Mayfield.

He was walking from the courthouse to his department around 2:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car driven by 22-year-old Sharonda Dawson of Mayfield. Dawson was attempting to turn left.

Murphey was knocked 33 feet into the road.