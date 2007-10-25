Three men face charges after officials seize 26 in an alleged dogfighting ring.

Three men face charges after officials seize 26 in an alleged dogfighting ring.

Authorities rescue 26 dogs from an alleged dogfighting ring in Stoddard County.

Authorities rescue 26 dogs from an alleged dogfighting ring in Stoddard County.

Humane Society workers explain the signs of dogfighting after an alleged dogfighting ring was busted over the weekend.

Humane Society workers explain the signs of dogfighting after an alleged dogfighting ring was busted over the weekend.

A Look at Dogfighting in the Heartland

A Look at Dogfighting in the Heartland

Dogfighting Suspect is Licensed Police Officer

By: Heartland News

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. - One of the men busted in a dogfighting ring is a licensed police officer.

Police say 30-year-old Jessey Short of Cape Girardeau has an active license that allows him to work as an reserve officer in the state of Missouri. There's no word on whether he actually did that locally.

He along with two other men were arrested after officials discovered a dogfighting ring in Stoddard County October 21st.

Twenty-five pit pulls and a beagle were rescued in the bust.

Short, along with Jamie Sifford of Dudley and Curtis Pickering of South Fulton, Tennessee each face felony charges for dogfighting.