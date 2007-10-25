Dogfighting Suspect is Licensed Police Officer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stoddard County, MO

Dogfighting Suspect is Licensed Police Officer

Dogfighting Suspect is Licensed Police Officer
By: Heartland News

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. - One of the men busted in a dogfighting ring is a licensed police officer.

Police say 30-year-old Jessey Short of Cape Girardeau has an active license that allows him to work as an reserve officer in the state of Missouri.  There's no word on whether he actually did that locally.

He along with two other men were arrested after officials discovered a dogfighting ring in Stoddard County October 21st.

Twenty-five pit pulls and a beagle were rescued in the bust.

Short, along with Jamie Sifford of Dudley and Curtis Pickering of South Fulton, Tennessee each face felony charges for dogfighting.

The animals are being evaluated at the Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis.

Powered by Frankly