Less than one week ago, 46-year-old Anthony Watts of Carterville, Illinois was flying his single-engine plane to work when it crashed near Festus, Missouri.

Pilot Injured in Crash has Died

By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A pilot injured in a crash earlier this month near the Festus Memorial Airport has died.

Family members of Anthony Watts of Carterville, Illinois, say he died this morning at Saint Louis University Hospital.

The 46-year-old was found unconcious by rescuers on October 8th after his crash in a Piper 28.

The nurse anesthetist flew to his on-call work at several hospitals. He was heading to Jefferson Memorial Hospital the day of the crash.