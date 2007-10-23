Southern Illinois police search for a Union County attorney, his wife and more than $100,000 of alleged missing money.

A client of a missing Union County attorney claims his disappearance is connected to more than $100,000 missing from a trust account.

The former Cairo city attorney is facing some heat from his peers.

Heartland Attorney Charged with Theft

By: Christy Hendricks

A Heartland attorney that was missing is now in custody charged with three theft charges.

Authorities arrested Patrick Cox of Anna, Illinois, in Pinellas County, Florida Monday night. Cox is charged with stealing money from Susan Adams and Kirk Adams in late 2006 and early 2007.

He faces two Class 3 felony counts and one Class 2 felony count.

He waved extradition and is scheduled to appear before a Florida judge on Friday, October 26.