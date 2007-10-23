Heartland Attorney Charged with Theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Attorney Charged with Theft

Heartland Attorney Charged with Theft
By: Christy Hendricks

A Heartland attorney that was missing is now in custody charged with three theft charges.

Authorities arrested Patrick Cox of Anna, Illinois, in Pinellas County, Florida Monday night.  Cox is charged with stealing money from Susan Adams and Kirk Adams in late 2006 and early 2007.

He faces two Class 3 felony counts and one Class 2 felony count.

He waved extradition and is scheduled to appear before a Florida judge on Friday, October 26.

According to Union County State's Attorney Allen James, Cox will be in court in Union County for his first appearances on the charges against him Monday, November 5.

Powered by Frankly