Teen Leads Police on Wild Ride

By: Wes Wallace

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. - A 14 year old driving on rain slick roads in a stolen truck with stolen gas. That's never a good combination, but that's exactly what police say a teen in Graves County did Tuesday morning.

"Just as we got a call about a stolen truck in Graves County, we also got a call about a gas drive-off from a different gas station," said Trooper Barry Meadows with the Kentucky State Police.

Police say the teen left the high school, went across the street to a gas station, stole a truck, drove to another gas station, stole gas, and then left. That's when a KSP trooper spotted the truck and turned on his lights. The teen took off and led police on a chase for about nine miles that reached speeds of up to 90-miles an hour and ended when he crossed the median and hit another driver.

John Mason, 37, of Benton, Kentucy, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.