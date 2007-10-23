Teen Leads Police on Wild Ride - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves County, KY

Teen Leads Police on Wild Ride

By: Wes Wallace

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. - A 14 year old driving on rain slick roads in a stolen truck with stolen gas.  That's never a good combination, but that's exactly what police say a teen in Graves County did Tuesday morning.

"Just as we got a call about a stolen truck in Graves County, we also got a call about a gas drive-off from a different gas station," said Trooper Barry Meadows with the Kentucky State Police.

Police say the teen left the high school, went across the street to a gas station, stole a truck, drove to another gas station, stole gas, and then left.  That's when a KSP trooper spotted the truck and turned on his lights.  The teen took off and led police on a chase for about nine miles that reached speeds of up to 90-miles an hour and ended when he crossed the median and hit another driver.

John Mason, 37, of Benton, Kentucy, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The 14 year old faces charges of fleeing and evading 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, and for not having a driver's license or wearing a seatbelt.  More charges are expected in Graves County for the stolen truck and stolen gas.  He's being held at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

