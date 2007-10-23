Homicide Suspects on the Run Face New Charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson County, IL

Homicide Suspects on the Run Face New Charges

By: Christy Hendricks
10/23/07

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. - Two suspects in a homicide investigation now face more charges in connection with the death of Benjamin Slaughter.

Police say Michael J. Thompson, 28, and Terrance A. Vinson, 29, face three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated kidnapping each.  Their bond has been set at $1 million.

Police consider Thompson and Vinson armed and dangerous.  Call the Carbondale Police department at 457-3200 or the Crime Stoppers line at 549-COPS (549-2677) if you have information on their whereabouts. 

