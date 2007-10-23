Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous in connection with a death in Williamson County.

Police are still searching two Carbondale men wanted in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Benjamin Slaughter.

Homicide Suspects on the Run Face New Charges

By: Christy Hendricks

10/23/07

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. - Two suspects in a homicide investigation now face more charges in connection with the death of Benjamin Slaughter.

Police say Michael J. Thompson, 28, and Terrance A. Vinson, 29, face three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated kidnapping each. Their bond has been set at $1 million.