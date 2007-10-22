Emerson Endorses Giuliani for President
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson is backing Rudy Giuliani for president.
The southeast Missouri Republican says she thinks Giuliani is the only candidate who can beat the Democrats next year.
She will serve as chairwoman of Giuliani's Missouri campaign.
National polls show the former New York City mayor leading the field of GOP candidates.
None of Missouri's other Republicans in Congress has yet endorsed a presidential contender.