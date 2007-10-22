La Russa Staying with Cards

ST. LOUIS - Tony La Russa will return for his 13th season as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals after a difficult year in which his defending World Series champions failed to play .500 ball.

Speculation that La Russa would leave heightened when the Cardinals fired general manager Walt Jocketty this month. Jocketty and La Russa have been close since both worked for the Oakland Athletics. The Cardinals have yet to replace Jocketty. La Russa's 3-year contract expired after this season. His name came up as a possible replacement for Joe Torre, who left the Yankees after 12 seasons, though La Russa denied interest in the job. La Russa took over the Cardinals after Torre was fired midway through the 1995 season. La Russa has led St. Louis to seven playoff appearances, six National League Central championships, two pennants and the 2006 World Series win over Detroit. His A's team won the 1989 World Series.

Updated 2:41 p.m. 10/22/07

Tony La Russa will be back for a 13th season in St. Louis.

La Russa and the Cardinals made the announcement today at a news conference at Busch Stadium. The 63-year-old manager has led St. Louis to seven playoff appearances, six National League Central titles, two pennants and last year's World Series win. But 2007 was a difficult season that included a losing record, the drunken-driving death of reliever Josh Hancock and La Russa's own drunken-driving arrest in Florida in March. Speculation that La Russa might leave was fueled further when the Cardinals fired Walt Jocketty as GM earlier this month. La Russa is the winningest manager for the Cardinals and third on the all-time list among all managers. ---------------------------------------------

Updated 12:20 p.m. 10/22/07

Forget all the speculation you've heard about Tony La Russa leaving St. Louis to take over as manager of the New York Yankees. A Cardinals' official tells The Associated Press that La Russa will be back for a 13th season on the Redbirds' bench.

A 1:00 p.m.news conference has been scheduled at Busch Stadium.

The 63-year-old La Russa had weighed leaving after a trying season in which the defending World Series champions finished 78-84.

Speculation that La Russa would leave was fueled further when the Cardinals fired general manager Walt Jocketty this month. Jocketty and La Russa have been close since the days when both worked for the Oakland Athletics. The Cards still haven't hired Jocketty's replacement.