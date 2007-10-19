Manhunt Continues for Homicide Suspects

By: Carly O'Keefe

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Police are still searching for two Carbondale men wanted in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Benjamin Slaughter. Police consider Michael Thompson, 28, and Terrance Vinson, 29, armed and dangerous.

Police say the incident began on Tuesday with an abduction of several people from the 300 block of N. Wall Street. According to Jackson County court documents Thompson, Vinson, and 21-year-old Trevis Thompson face charges of unlawful restraint for binding the hands of at least one victim with zip ties and allegedly beating him with the butt of a gun.

According to a Williamson County press release, several victims who were abducted and all but one were found in the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge near Rocky Comfort Road. Benjamin Slaughter's body was discovered shortly thereafter.

Trevis Thompson turned himself into police Wednesday and at this time does not face murder charges.