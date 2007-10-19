Fire Destroys Business

By: Heartland News

VAN BUREN, Mo. - A fire destroyed one of the top employers in Carter County. It broke out in Van Vuren around 11:00 Thursday night.

When firefighters arrived, the Beamer Handle Company was engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters about five hours to put out.

The beamer company is on Big Springs Road right behind the popular tourist spot called The Landing.