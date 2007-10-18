Staph Infections Still Showing up at Local Schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Staph Infections Still Showing up at Local Schools

By: Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - It's a constant battle inside our schools.  The latest, a reported case at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau.

"At this time our understanding is it is staph, but not MRSA.  We've taken all the necessary precautions at this point in time," said Deena Ring, Director of Special Services. Also, school leaders in East Prairie confirm at least two cases of staph at the high school.

"In the last two weeks we've had two cases of staph that were both methicillin resistant," Doctor Byron Glenn of Cape Urgent Care and Family Medicine. 

Doctor Glenn says school locker rooms, your local gym, and tanning salons are perfect breeding grounds for the bacteria.

"We're very, very adamant about keeping the place spotlessly clean," said Marcia Schlueter, owner of Endless Summer Tan.  Schlueter says every surface has to be disinfected thoroughly after every use.

"It (the disinfectant) has to be FDA approved for hospital use to be used in our beds," Schlueter said. 

Doctors say people should know staph lives on our skin, we just don't always get infected.

"Warning signs are red raised areas with a surrounding circle...may be with some white puss," said Dr. Glenn. 

It often looks like a spider bite.  Without treatment it can be deadly, so early care is crucial.

Also, staph is not considered "reportable".  Places like hospitals and schools aren't required to tell your local health department if cases pop up.  So, there's really no way to gauge just how bad the problem might or might not be where you live.

  Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

