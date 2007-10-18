College Orphans

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - More than 25,000 young adults 'age out' of the foster care program each year. That means foster kids like Courtney Spiess must find their own way to pay for college.

"It's tough sometimes. People forget about us, and when we become young adults it's hard to get money on our own," said Courtney Spiess, a sophomore at Southeast Missouri State University.

Last month, Spiess was selected to attend a conference in Washington D.C., sponsored by the Orphan Foundation of America.