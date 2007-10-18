More Storms Move Through Heartland

By: Christy Hendricks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Another round of storms moved through the Heartland Thursday afternoon. Folks are still cleaning up now that the Heartland has seen a break in storms.

Several reports from Fredericktown cite trees down and power outages around 5:45 p.m. A tree fell down on two vehicles in New Madrid County about 6:00 p.m. Tree damage was also reported in Graves County, Kentucky Thursday night.

A powerful storm roared through Dunklin County Thursday night, damaging homes and businesses. High winds downed trees and powerlines in Senath.

Western Kentucky also took a hit Thursday night. Heavy rain, stong winds, and lightning hit Graves County, especially the Mayfield area and the southern part of the county in Sedalia. Damage reports include fallen trees, downed power lines and transformer fires.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was confirmed along Dawson Springs Road in Caldwell County, Kentucky.

Storms Rip Through the Heartland Overnight

By: John Dissauer

Updated 10:46 a.m. 10/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A line of thunderstorms moved through the Heartland overnight. The storms left damage from Southeast Missouri to Southern Illinois and Southern Illinois.

The first reports of damage started coming in to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky around 10:20pm Wednesday night.

Trees were reported down from Doniphan, Missouri to McLeansboro, Illinois.

Most of the damage was caused by straight line winds. Storm spotters estimated wind speeds as high as 70mph.

Breakfast Show 10/18

It's been a very hectic morning around the Heartland. Folks have reported damage from all over. It mostly involves downed trees and powerlines.

Heartland News Executive Producer Duncan Phenix snapped some pictures on his way to work this morning around 3:30 a.m. The new Alliance Bank Branch on north Kingshighway. The wind ripped apart parts of the roof from the drive-thru area of the building.

In west Cape, a very large branch was blown right into power lines.

There's also reports of some damage at the new Starbucks near Interstate 55. A police officer says when the system blew through, it lifted all the Starbucks outdoor furniture and threw it into his squad car.

A woman in Cape said a wind gust blew her patio furniture away.

This weather system moved west to east. Around 1 a.m. in Doniphan, the storm caused some minor damage to a mobile home. There are also a lot of trees down in the area. The storm knocked out power to many residents in that Ripley County town.

That same system also hit Poplar Bluff a short time later. The wind snapped tree limbs which in turn fell on powerlines, knocking out electricity in several areas. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports wind gusts actually bent the post's flag pole.

The Weather Service estimates some of those wind gusts in Poplar Bluff were in the 65 to 70 mile per hour range.

As the system moved east, it knocked out power to many residents in Mounds, Illinois.