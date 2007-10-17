It's been a tough week for the Southeast Missouri State athletic program.

It's been a tough week for the Southeast Missouri State athletic program.

Press Release from SEMO on Future of Star Player

Press Release from SEMO on Future of Star Player

SEMO baskeball's leading scorere is allowed back on the team.

SEMO baskeball's leading scorere is allowed back on the team.

Star SEMO Player to Stay as Student After "Dorm Incident"

By: Todd Richards

first reported 10/17/07 5:15 p.m.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - SEMO's star basketball player will be allowed to continue as a student at Southeast Missouri State University.

However, head basketball coach Scott Edgar says he will make a determination as to the future of Brandon Foust's future with the basketball program after "further consideration."

Foust was suspended over what's been labeled a "dorm incident."

The status of Southeast Missouri State basketball player Brandon Foust had been a question mark since a recent campus dormitory altercation.

Foust has been awaiting completion of the university's judical process to see if he would be able to return to the team.

Southeast has released a statement saying he will be allowed to re-enter the university.

"Brandon and I appreciate the opportunity for him to continue as a student," said Redhawks head basketball coach Scott Edgar. "Along with him, I am apologetic for the incident and the exposure that has occurred. We look to move forward. After further consideration, I will make a determination of Brandon's future with the men's basketball program."

Foust is the team's top returning scorer and voted to the pre-season all Ohio Valley Conference squad.