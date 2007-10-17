School ID Safety

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - It only involves a picture and some fingerprints, but experts say it could make a huge difference when it comes to your child's safety.

Compared to just one year ago, the MoCHip program says it's doubled it's requests for child ID kits.

"Parents are always interested in keeping their child safe," said Ruth Ann Orr, principal at Alma Schrader Elementary in Cape Girardeau.