A Celebrity's Mistake...Easy to Make in the Heartland

By: Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Tuesday, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres made a plea to a pet rescue agency to return a dog to her hairstylists' family. DeGeneres and her partner adopted a dog named Iggy, but the couple decided they couldn't keep it. They gave the pet away which is a violation of the adoption agreement.

It's an easy mistake to make. Humane Society workers in the Heartland say people do it all the time. The rules are the same. If you adopt a pet here, you are considered the adopting party, no one else. If you decide it's not working out, you need to call the Humane Society before just handing the animal over to "Uncle Joe" or the next door neighbor.

Thanks to a tearful Ellen, everyone gets a lesson in adoption rules.

"I feel that I'm responsible for it. I'm so sorry," said DeGeneres.

She gave her dog away and wasn't supposed to. So, the rescue agency showed up and took the pet back.

"Just please bring the dog back to these little girls," said DeGeneres.

Humane Society director Cheryle Dillon watched the clips on the news in disgust.

"I was very aggravated. I think before they went and took the dog they should have checked out the home," said Dillon.

She says the rules sometimes are made to be broken.

"It's more important to us for the animal to get a good home than for the people to stick by the rules," said Dillon.

Anna Powell is adopting for the first time. She's filling out pages of paperwork all so she can take home a new friend that she plans to call "Thelonius". She says the contract is pretty straight forward and understands that she'll have to return Thelonius if she decides she doesn't want him.

David and Lisa McClure are looking to adopt another dog. They especially like the white German Shepherd mix they saw at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. The McClure's never realized they couldn't give the animal away if they chose to.

"We had no idea. You just figure once you pay for them, they're yours," said Lisa McClure.

In reality though, Dillon says that's not the case.