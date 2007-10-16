A Heartland teacher is under investigation after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Students Support Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Relationship

By: Holly Brantley

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. - Students are coming together to support Michael Colvett, and they're doing it online.

Colvett is the Marshall County High School Band Director accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Some students say they are shocked by the allegations.

"He just had this great personality," said Amber Ash, a former band student. "He always said if we ever had problems we could go to him."

"He was really upbeat," said Kelsi Lovett. "He made it easy to learn."

Many students say Colvett was one of their favorite teachers, and they're stunned to hear the accusations from the parents of one 16-year-old girl who say his relationship with their daughter went too far.

According to a criminal complaint, Colvett was discovered to be having an inappropriate relationship with the 16 year old. At least for now, Colvett is not teaching at Marshall County High School.

"I don't know if things have changed, but the teacher I knew would never have done this," said Amber Ash.

Ash started a Facebook site in support of Mr. Colvett and his wife. Dozens have logged on to post comments in support.