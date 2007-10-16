Student Wins Diversity Award for Essay

By: Wes Wallace

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. - When you think of Fredericktown, Missouri, or any other town in the Heartland diversity doesn't always come to mind.

"It's really what you make of it," said Josh Hinkle. "Diversity isn't just about race or religion, it's about what makes you different from the next person."

Hinkle, a senior at Fredericktown High School, recently won a national essay contest for a paper on diversity.

"Josh is an excellent writer. He has such a great eye for detail," said Connie Dunn, a teacher and school newspaper adviser.

For his prize, Josh traveled to New York City with 11 other national winners for an all expense paid internship. The students worked on both individual and group projects.