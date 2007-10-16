Students are coming together to support the Marshall County High School teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student

By: Heartland News & AP

BENTON, Ky. - A western Kentucky high school band director has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful transaction with a minor.

Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Michael F. Colvett of Benton Monday. The parents of a 16-year-old told school officials they suspected an inappropriate relationship with their daughter. He's charged with unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, the parents of the 16-year-old girl first found out about an inappropriate relationship between their daughter and Colvett back in February. After that, the girl's parents and school officials warned Mr. Colvett to only have contact with her for school matters. Police say he broke that warning.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl's father found recent personal text messges, emails and records of late night phone calls between the band director and his daughter. The teen later claimed she had a sexual encounter with Colvett.

State police spokesman Barry Meadows says no further charges are expected.

He was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center, but bonded out.

Colvett is getting support from students and alumni. According to a former student, she and several current students planned to try and raise the money for Colvett's bail, if he couldn't make it. But Colvett did post $2500 bail and was released. Some of his former students have started a Web site in support of the band teacher. Dozens have signed up on a Facebook page called "Supports the Colvett's".

Unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree is a misdemeanor. Under Kentucky law, this charge could mean several things. It could be knowingly selling, giving or purchasing alcohol for a minor, knowingly inducing, assisting, or causing a minor to engage in other criminal activity, causing a minor to become a habitual truant, or causing a minor to disobey his/her parents.