Is it the Pope?

By: Heartland News

POLAND - Where most people would probably see flames from a bonfire leaping into the air, a devout few say it's an apparition of Pope John Paul II waving a blessing.

The bonfire was in Poland, the Pope's home, on the second anniversary of his death last April.

The picture has been broadcast by Vatican TV and posted on religious Web sites.

A Polish priest and close friend of the former pontiff has declared that he see an image of a person and believes it to be the Pope.

