Sikeston Bulldogs
2007 Record: 2-5

 2007 Schedule

    

Date

Opponent

Location

Time

Fri, Aug. 31

Caruthersville

Away

7:00pm

Fri, Sept. 7

Charleston

Home

7:00pm

Fri, Sept. 14

Dexter

Away

7:00pm

Fri., Sept. 21

Jackson

Home

7:00pm

Fri, Sept. 28

Farmington

Home

7:00pm

Fri., Oct. 5

New Madrid County Central

Away

7:00pm

Fri., Oct. 12

Kennett

Home

7:00pm

Fri, Oct. 19

West Plains

Home

7:00pm

Fri, Oct. 26

Poplar Bluff

Away

7:00pm

Thurs, Nov. 1

Cape Girardeau Central

Away

7:00pm

Head Coach: Kent Gibbs

 

