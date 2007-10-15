Sikeston Bulldogs
2007 Record: 2-5
|
2007 Schedule
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Location
|
Time
|
Fri, Aug. 31
|
Caruthersville
|
Away
|
7:00pm
|
Fri, Sept. 7
|
Charleston
|
Home
|
7:00pm
|
Fri, Sept. 14
|
Dexter
|
Away
|
7:00pm
|
Fri., Sept. 21
|
Jackson
|
Home
|
7:00pm
|
Fri, Sept. 28
|
Farmington
|
Home
|
7:00pm
|
Fri., Oct. 5
|
New Madrid County Central
|
Away
|
7:00pm
|
Fri., Oct. 12
|
Kennett
|
Home
|
7:00pm
|
Fri, Oct. 19
|
West Plains
|
Home
|
7:00pm
|
Fri, Oct. 26
|
Poplar Bluff
|
Away
|
7:00pm
|
Thurs, Nov. 1
|
Cape Girardeau Central
|
Away
|
7:00pm
Head Coach: Kent Gibbs