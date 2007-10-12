Buddy Check 12: Mammograms - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Buddy Check 12: Mammograms

Buddy Check 12: Mammograms
By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Getting any medical procedure done for the first time can be intimidating.  That's why when it comes to mammograms, the Breast Care and Diagnostic Center in Cape Girardeau invites women to visit first without all the stress.

Sara Holt shows how this model can help detect breast cancer.... While women know the importance of screenings, self checks, and early detection....holt says many women probably don't know what a lump actually feels like.

That's why these models are a great tool

"I have been the administrator here for many years and I had no idea what a breast lump felt like.  This gives you a real sense of what it feels like.  It feels like a small stone," Holt said. 

Besides receiving one of the models, women who attend the open house at the Cape Breast Care and Diagnostic Center get a tour of the facility.

Women who go on a tour learn about the latest in treatments and detection, something that saves lives.

"If we find something, we're able to do a biopsy and at least an ultrasound right off the bat," said Jill Neumeyer, an ultrasound technician. 

Neumeyer has ten years experience in breast cancer detection.  She reminds women that while ultrasounds are a useful tool, a mammogram is always best.

"A mammogram is able to detect what's going on in the whole breast.  If we were doing an ultrasound we may miss something," Neumeyer said. 

Folks at the center invited you to stop in and learn more about the fight against breast cancer.  It could save your life.

The Cape Breast Care and Diagnostic Center will hold an open house on Tuesday, October 16th between noon and 6 p.m.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly