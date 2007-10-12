Buddy Check 12: Mammograms

By: Holly Brantley

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Getting any medical procedure done for the first time can be intimidating. That's why when it comes to mammograms, the Breast Care and Diagnostic Center in Cape Girardeau invites women to visit first without all the stress.

Sara Holt shows how this model can help detect breast cancer.... While women know the importance of screenings, self checks, and early detection....holt says many women probably don't know what a lump actually feels like.

That's why these models are a great tool

"I have been the administrator here for many years and I had no idea what a breast lump felt like. This gives you a real sense of what it feels like. It feels like a small stone," Holt said.

Besides receiving one of the models, women who attend the open house at the Cape Breast Care and Diagnostic Center get a tour of the facility.

Women who go on a tour learn about the latest in treatments and detection, something that saves lives.

"If we find something, we're able to do a biopsy and at least an ultrasound right off the bat," said Jill Neumeyer, an ultrasound technician.

Neumeyer has ten years experience in breast cancer detection. She reminds women that while ultrasounds are a useful tool, a mammogram is always best.

"A mammogram is able to detect what's going on in the whole breast. If we were doing an ultrasound we may miss something," Neumeyer said.

Folks at the center invited you to stop in and learn more about the fight against breast cancer. It could save your life.

The Cape Breast Care and Diagnostic Center will hold an open house on Tuesday, October 16th between noon and 6 p.m.