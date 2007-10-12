More Than 170 Animals Rescued

By: Crystal Britt

PASCOLA, Mo. - Dead...diseased...or starving...rescuers found all of that Friday inside and out of a home in the bootheel.

Officers spent six hours at Edward Ward's place in Pascola in Pemiscot County.

Ward wasn't home though because he's already in jail on federal drug charges.

Now, Ward has more trouble brewing, with possible animal neglect and other charges on the way.

Authorities found 138 chickens, 26 pigeons, one rabbit, on cat, two gerbils, and five dogs. Some were caged and some were running loose.

Humane society workers found out about this place in Pascola a couple months ago.

"We'd been in the area working on another case. We came across this one and started keeping tabs on it pretty tight," said Kyle Hild with the Humane Society of Missouri.

Investigators say there was no water or proper food. Some animals are in pretty bad shape.

"We're looking at possible disease, contamination from bird to bird," Hild said.

Another serious investigation could stem from this one.

"There are roosters here, some of the same types used in fighting," Hild said.

"Just to see an animal not being able to help itself is in fact cruel and neglectfull so we're not going to tolerate it here," said Lt. Ryan Holder with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department.

Although already behind bars, investigators say Edward Ward can expect more charges next week.

Investigators removed two children from the inside of Ward's home because of unsafe living conditions. The kids were placed in foster care.