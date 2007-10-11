Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidates Debate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidates Debate

By: Ryan Tate

PADUCAH, Ky. - Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher debated challenger Steve Beshear Thursday night in Paducah, marking the second gubernatorial debate in Paducah in the last four years.

The candidates spared on topics ranging from casinos and pardons to the economy.  The Kentucky general election is set for November 6th.

Many of the people in attendance were happy to see the candidates in person.

"It's very important to recognize it's part of the state. So many times they haven't come this direction," Betty Morrow of Clinton said.

"Most of the time, West Kentucky is ignored," said Roy Hensel of Paducah. "I have not made up my mind yet.  That is why this debate is so important.  I hope it helps me make up my mind."

