Benefit for Price Family

The Price family has a benefit planned on Friday, October 26th.  A son in the Army was stabbed to death in Germany, a cousin was killed in a hit and run, and a fire burned downed a relative's home.

It's a chili supper and gospel sing at the Sandusky Pentecostal Church in Sandusky, Illinois.  It all starts around 5 p.m. and goes on through 8 p.m.  

For more information call (618) 747-2526.

