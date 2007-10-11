Benefit for Price Family

The Price family has a benefit planned on Friday, October 26th. A son in the Army was stabbed to death in Germany, a cousin was killed in a hit and run, and a fire burned downed a relative's home.

It's a chili supper and gospel sing at the Sandusky Pentecostal Church in Sandusky, Illinois. It all starts around 5 p.m. and goes on through 8 p.m.

For more information call (618) 747-2526.