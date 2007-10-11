Benefit for Price Family
The Price family has a benefit planned on Friday, October 26th. A son in the Army was stabbed to death in Germany, a cousin was killed in a hit and run, and a fire burned downed a relative's home.
It's a chili supper and gospel sing at the Sandusky Pentecostal Church in Sandusky, Illinois. It all starts around 5 p.m. and goes on through 8 p.m.
For more information call (618) 747-2526.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to reopen on a normal schedule at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17.
Poplar Bluff police are searching for a non-compliant sex offender.
Fighting fires and going into burning buildings are obvious dangers of the job for a firefighter, but there are other dangers to the job, we can't see.
A three-year-old girl gave back on Friday, April 13 for her birthday.
Due to a water main break, a boil water order has been issued for the 1300-1400 blocks of North Water and 5th Streets.
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.
The Asheville Police Department said actor Harry Anderson passed away Monday morning.
