Funeral Arrangements Set for Paducah Football Player

By: Heartland News

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Paducah Tilghman football player killed in a weekend crash.

Visitation for 18-year-old Dontell Jefferson is this weekend at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah.

His funeral's Monday at Maplelawn Cemetery.

Paducah Tilghman Head Coach Perry Thomas tells Heartland News Dontell Jefferson was killed Sunday on I-75 in Cherokee County, Georgia.

He was on his way home from a weekend trip when he lost control of his vehicle and flipped several times.