Reynolds County, MO

Minor Injuries After Bus Crash

By: Heartland news Associated Press

LESTERVILLE, Mo. - All 31 people aboard a school bus carrying a high school volleyball team were taken to hospitals after the bus overturned in southeast Missouri Tuesday.

The bus was carrying students from Viburnum High School to nearby Lesterville in Reynolds County when it crashed about 4:45 p.m.

A woman answering phones at the high school tonight says all 31 people on the bus were taken to hospitals for treatment or evaluation.

The Highway Patrol says the bus overturned in northern Reynolds County, about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis.  No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and the patrol is still trying to determine what caused the wreck.

The patrol says most of the injuries are minor.  One student suffered broken bones.

Statement from the Iron County C-4 School District: "The Iron County C-4 School District was very fortunate in regards to a bus accident that occurred yesterday.  There were no fatalities and all persons involved have been examined and released from area hospitals except two students.  The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.  We are working with the highway patrol and area law enforcement agencies in this investigation.  The district bus drivers are trained and go through yearly safety training and all buses are safety inspected." 

