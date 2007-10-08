Five Suspicious Fires Break Out in One County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five Suspicious Fires Break Out in One County

By: Associated Press

MARION, Ill. - Five fires broke out within two hours Monday morning in a southern Illinois county, and officials say all the blazes are suspicious.

Officials say no one was injured in any of the fires.

The first call came in to the Williamson County Fire Protection District at about 3 a.m. Deputy Chief Jeremy Norris says firefighters found two separate fires in abandoned trailers.

On their way there, they got a call about two additional grass fires and called in the Cambria Fire Department for help.

The last fire at a vacant trailer was reported just before 5 a.m.

