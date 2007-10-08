Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash just south of Festus near Intestate 55 in Jefferson County.

Heartland Man Survives Plane Crash

By: Arnold Wyrick

It was supposed to be a routine flight to work on Monday morning 47-year-old Anthony Watts of Carterville, Illinois, but something went terribly wrong as he approached the landing strip near Festus, Missouri. Watts crashed a couple miles from the landing field.

Watts left from the Williamson County Regional Airport around 5:30 Monday morning. Rescue crews discovered the plane wreckage and Watts shortly before 8:00 a.m. underneath a thick canopy of trees.

Watts was immediately air-lifted to a Saint Louis area hospital. His son says he has a blood clot on his brain.

His plane, a 1974 four-seater, single-engine Piper "Warrior" had just recently been purchased in May 2007 and registered at the Williamson County Regional Airport. Watts was issued a license to fly single engine aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration back in July 2005.

No one else was on board with Watts when he crashed.