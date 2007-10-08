Heartland Man Survives Plane Crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Man Survives Plane Crash

Heartland Man Survives Plane Crash
By: Arnold Wyrick

It was supposed to be a routine flight to work on Monday morning 47-year-old Anthony Watts of Carterville, Illinois, but something went terribly wrong as he approached the landing strip near Festus, Missouri.  Watts crashed a couple miles from the landing field. 

Watts left from the Williamson County Regional Airport around 5:30 Monday morning.  Rescue crews discovered the plane wreckage and Watts shortly before 8:00 a.m. underneath a thick canopy of trees.

Watts was immediately air-lifted to a Saint Louis area hospital.  His son says he has a blood clot on his brain.

His plane, a 1974 four-seater, single-engine Piper "Warrior" had just recently been purchased in May 2007 and registered at the Williamson County Regional Airport.  Watts was issued a license to fly single engine aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration back in July 2005.

No one else was on board with Watts when he crashed.

According to hsi sone, Watts is a nurse anesthesiologist and regularly flies to regional hospitals.

Powered by Frankly