Plane Crashes Near Festus

By: Heartland News & AP

Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash just south of Festus near Intestate 55 in Jefferson County.

The plane is registered to a man out of Carterville in southern Illinois.

Police say the pilot, a 47-year-old Illinois man, was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital.  No other occupants were on board. The crash happened about 8 a.m.

The crash was two miles south of the Festus airport near Selma Farm Lane.

Troopers and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department are investigating.

