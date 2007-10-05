Suspect Arrested in Connection with Death of Young Mother

By: Holly Brantley & AP

STEELEVILLE, Ill. - Authorities have accused a 29-year-old man in the stabbing death of a woman found dead in her home last week in Steeleville.

Illinois State Police arrested Michael Roye on Friday evening, hours after the slaying of 26-year-old Casey Morgan in the Randolph County community. Roye is charged with homicide and obstruction of justice. He's been ordered jailed on $150,000 bond. Investigators aren't publicly discussing the possible relationship between Roye and Morgan, or a possible motive in the slaying.

Earlier Friday investigators would not release many details in the case. They said they had lots of leads. A 911 call led police to the home where they discovered her body.

"If we release anything at this time, it could jeopardize the investigation," Capt. Scott Rice with the Illinois State Police said Friday. "We have a lot of leads. It's still very early."

Neighbors said Casey Morgan shared the home with her boyfriend and her young son.

"She was a nice girl," said Dave Gibson. "She would bring the baby by our house. She cared for that baby."

Dave Gibson lives just across from the home on Main Street. Gibson said the neighborhood is very quite.

"Just look around," said Gibson. "It's very quiet. People look out for each other. This is certainly a surprising turn of events."

Police say Morgan's son is okay. Neighbors tell Heartland News the little boy is under a year old.