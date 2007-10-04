Teacher Accused of Dealing Drugs

By: Arnold Wyrick

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. - This was supposed to be his first year teaching kids at Hardin County schools. But, instead 27-year-old Scott Way of Harrisburg finds himself behind bars on a $500,000 bond.

The teacher's arrest came after Harrisburg's police officers searched his home on South Feazel Street Friday evening.

"We received an anonymous tip about some alleged drug activity in the home. When my officers got inside they found 600 grams of cannabis, 70 grams of cocaine, prescription medications, scales and packaging materials," said Harrisburg Chief of Police Robert Smith.

Wednesday, Carbondale police found Way at a local motel and arrested him on the outstanding warrant from Harrisburg.

The Hardin County School District hired Scott Way as the physical education teacher for elementary students and the high school baseball coach.

Now some parents in the district are speaking out about the teacher getting arrested.

"I've heard my son refer to him as being pretty cool. I do find it shocking though that perhaps the school doesn't drug test. I think that would be an automatic thing for all teachers or anyone who has anything to do with kids at the school," said Lisa Dutton of Elizabethtown.

"We'll definitely severe his ties at the school and get rid of that teacher. And I don't know what else they can do. I just hope none of it got into the school system," said Richard Hoke of Elizabethtown.

Superintendent Ernie Fowler tells Heartland News that the district's next step in dealing with this matter is to meet with the Harrisburg Police Department to get copies of their investigative reports and Way's arrest warrant.

Then, he plans on meeting with the school district's lawyers and school board members to determine what their next move will be.