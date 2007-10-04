Two More Sex Charges Against Teacher Aide - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pemiscot County, MO

Two More Sex Charges Against Teacher Aide

By: Christy Hendricks

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. - A teacher's aide from Pemiscot County faces two more charges stemming from an investigation involving students.

Michael Willard Smith, 51, faces two counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree which are both class C felonies.

Smith was charged back on September 14, 2007 with one count of statutory sodomy second degree and one count deviate sexual assault.

