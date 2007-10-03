Mentos Fountain Record!



More than 1000 people gathered at Arena Park to launch 1000 mentos fountains for a new world record on October 3rd. Science Day 2007 turned out to be a big hit as kids of all ages dropped mentos candy into soda to create numerous fizzing fountains 30 feet high. The Heartland united for this big event and made it a big success! Documentation will be submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records in the next few weeks. This launch of close to 1000 mentos fountains would break the record set in the Netherlands where 850 people set off mentos fountains at the same time.



Click HERE to watch the mentos fountain launch and to leave your thoughts about our record attempt!





















