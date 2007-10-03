Living with Diabetes

By: Web Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Like most 13-year olds, Ben Koch enjoys sports and spending time with his friends.

"It's part of my life, it's what I do," said Ben. "I've had diabetes for the last few years and I've learned to live with it."

One of his teachers said he's an excellent writer. Ben's also an avid swimmer too, and is part of the Gator's Swim team.

"I do a lot, but my friends know if I'm acting weird, they need to give me an insulin shot," said Ben. "I keep a kit with me just in case."