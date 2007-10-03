Three Injured After School Bus Crash

School Bus Crashes in Harrisburg

By: Carly O'Keefe

HARRISBURG, Ill. - Police say 20-year-old Felicia Johnson of Elizabethtown, Illinois failed to yield at a stop sign on Feasel Road and drove into the path of a school bus carrying more than 30 students in the southbound lane of Route 45.

"You should always yield to any traffic if you have a stop sign, but especially for a school bus. You can't stop those things on a dime," said Harrisburg School Board President Todd Fort.

Johnson, an infant in her car and a student on the bus were immediately transported by ambulance to Harrisburg Medical Center for treatment.

The bus did not sustain major damage, but a few students shaken around inside it during the accident did receive minor injuries.

"One had a small cut on their hand, and most of these were minor, but we want to err on the side of caution and get them evaluated at the hospital," said Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown.

All of the remaining students were transferred onto an undamaged bus at the scene and taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution. For most, it turned out to be no more than a frightening after-school event.

"They were scared," said Fort. "The older kids pitched in to make sure everyone was taken care of, but the younger ones were scared."

Sheriff Keith Brown said he is relieved that this accident didn't have a less favorable outcome.