Jocketty Out as Cards' GM

By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals general manager Walt Jocketty is out as general manager.

The team's chairman Bill DeWitt Junior made the announcement today.

Jocketty built the St. Louis Cardinals into a National League powerhouse in his 13 seasons.

Assistant general manager John Mozeliak was named interim GM.

DeWitt says Jocketty led one of the most successful eras in team history. He says the team and Jocketty reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

Jocketty was hired in 1994. He took over a team that hadn't reached the playoffs since 1987. He hired Tony La Russa as manager prior to the 1996 season, and the Cardinals reached the NLCS, losing in seven games to Atlanta.

In Jocketty's 13 seasons, the Cardinals won six NL Central division titles, one wild card playoff berth, two NL pennants and the 2006 World Series.