Cairo Reverend and Activist Arrested

By: Holly Brantley

CAIRO, Ill. - A familiar face in Cairo sits behind bars. Alexander County Sheriff David Barkett says 62-year-old Charles Koen of Cairo was arrested Monday night on felony theft charges.

Alexander County authorities took Koen into custody on a warrant out of Cook County. That warrant was issued on September 18th.

Heartland News does not know many details surrounding the circumstances of the charge at this time.

Bail is set at $ 250,000.

Koen is known to folks in the area as a reverend and civil rights activist.

Barkett says Koen will be transported to Cook County Wednesday.