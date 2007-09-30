Dennis Kucinich (D) - Biography*

Dennis Kucinich was born in 1946 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was the oldest of seven children. The family lived in 21 places, including a couple of cars, by the time he was 17 years old. He attended Case Western University and worked as an orderly and also as a copy editor.

He was elected to city council at age 23. He became mayor of Cleveland in 1977. As mayor he fought the salel of Cleveland's publically owned municipal electric system.

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996. He has served as the chair of the Progressive Caucus. He received the Gandhi Peace Award in 2003. He is a strong opponent of the Iraq War. Kucinich ran for president in 2004.

He and his wife, Elizabeth, reside in Ohio.

*No longer running for president.