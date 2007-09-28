Sleep Sickness Studies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sleep Sickness Studies

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - If you're one of the millions of American's who don't get a good night's sleep, you might be able to soon rest easy.

"I came here with a good attitude, and it's really done wonders for me," said Paul Zajicek, a police officer. "My wife was tired of me snoring, I was tired of being up all night, and I'd fall asleep during the day."

Zajicek is resting easy thanks to a sleep study and the help of a device called a C-PAP machine.

"Most people don't pay attention to the problem, but it's a very serious one," said Lloyd Diamond, a registered sleep technician.

That's why if you have trouble sleeping, you should talk to your family doctor.

